What are the top headlines of today, July 21, 2026 ?

1) Protesters return to Jantar Mantar after Parliament march, vow to continue stir

The Cockroach Janta Party protesters camped at Jantar Mantar through the night despite heavy rain, tight security and a police crackdown on them during the "Sansad Chalo" march a day ago.

2) CJP March: Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs, more cases likely

Delhi Police has registered four FIRs so far and is in the process of filing two more in connection with violence, vandalism and other incidents during the "Sansad Chalo" march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and farmers' groups on July 20, sources said on Tuesday.

3) Kisan Mahapanchayat: Punjab farmers stopped on way to Delhi as Haryana cops seal border

Hundreds of Punjab farmers on their way to Delhi to take part in the Kisan Mahapanchayat to protest against the proposed India-US trade deal were stopped at the Shambhu border on Tuesday as Haryana Police erected barricades and placed cement blocks at the entry point to the neighbouring state.

4) Young woman injured during CJP protest on ventilator at RML Hospital: Sources

A young woman injured in the police action during the CJP protest here is on ventilator support at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

5) Rahul, Kharge lead dharna outside PM's residence, demand Modi's resignation

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday and demanded his resignation over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue.

6) US strikes Iran for 10th consecutive night as Tehran strikes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran attacked a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz early Tuesday, forcing its crew to abandon the ship, while the United States conducted yet another round of airstrikes targeting the Islamic Republic as they struggle over control of the key waterway.

7) TVK govt orders cost review of 90 Chennai Corporation projects announced by Mayor Priya

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has ordered a review of the cost estimates for 90 projects announced in the Greater Chennai Corporation's 2026-27 Budget, following allegations that the estimates for several schemes were inflated, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

8) TVK government's revised, maiden Budget for 2026-27 to be tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 5

The revised Budget for the 2026-27 financial year, which will also be the maiden Budget of the TVK government, will be presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 5, Speaker J C D Prabhakar announced on Tuesday.

9) Toll in Assam floods rises to 11; over 3.10 lakh affected as major rivers in spate

The toll in Assam floods increased to 11 with one more fatality reported on Tuesday even as over 3.10 lakh people remained affected by the deluge in 11 districts, officials said.

10) Delhi HC proposes shifting Sonam Wangchuk to Medanta Hospital, govt says have no objection

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed shifting activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, from Safdarjung Hospital here to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

11) 10 killed in Sikkim tunnel collapse; search, rescue operations underway

Ten people were killed after a tunnel under construction collapsed due to a landslide in Sikkim's Namchi district a day ago, police said on Tuesday.

12) Trump imposes 50 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, citing disputes over autos, alcohol and cheese

US President Donald Trump on Monday imposed 50 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods, declaring that Canada has unfairly discriminated against American autos, alcohol and dairy products.