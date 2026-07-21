TVK govt orders cost review of 90 Chennai Corporation projects announced by Mayor Priya

The civic budget had allocated Rs 60 lakh to procure printers for 100 Corporation schools. However, after assuming office, the TVK government purchased and supplied printers to all 100 schools for Rs 22.12 lakh, resulting in savings of Rs 37.78 lakh. The government reportedly found that the estimated costs of several other projects also appeared to be higher than required.

As a result, the TVK government has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive review of the cost estimates for all 90 projects announced in the Greater Chennai Corporation Budget before further implementation, according to the report.

The review is expected to assess whether public funds have been allocated appropriately and whether the proposed expenditure matches prevailing market rates. The decision has emerged as a fresh challenge for Chennai Mayor R Priya, as the projects were announced during the previous administration's civic budget presentation. Further action is expected after the review is completed.