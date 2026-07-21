'Maiden Budget of TVK government to be tabled on August 5, says Speaker J C D Prabhakar

CHENNAI: The revised Budget for the 2026-27 financial year, which will also be the maiden Budget of the TVK government, will be presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on August 5, Speaker J C D Prabhakar announced on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Speaker said Finance Minister N Marie Wilson would present the Revised Budget at 10 A M on August 5 in the Assembly. The Agriculture Budget will be presented on August 6 by Agriculture Minister Vinoth.
During the previous DMK regime, an interim Budget for 2026-27 was presented by then Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. The interim Budget projected the State's revenue receipts at Rs 3.44 lakh crore, while revenue expenditure was estimated at Rs 3.93 lakh crore, resulting in a projected revenue deficit of Rs 48,697 crore.
After assuming office, the TVK government released a White Paper on the State's finances, which stated that Tamil Nadu's total debt had risen to Rs 13.18 lakh crore. According to the White Paper, the interim Budget estimates would increase the revenue deficit from Rs 48,697 crore to Rs 90,500 crore, while the fiscal deficit was expected to rise from Rs 1.22 lakh crore to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.
It further stated that, with the State's maximum borrowing capacity estimated at Rs 1.52 lakh crore, Tamil Nadu could face a financing gap of around Rs 11,600 crore.
Against this backdrop, the TVK government's revised and maiden Budget is expected to outline its fiscal strategy, expenditure priorities and policy initiatives for the remainder of the financial year.