Kisan Mahapanchayat: Punjab farmers stopped on way to Delhi as Haryana Police seals Shambhu border

Authorities in Ambala have also clamped prohibitory orders in the district.

A day-long "Kisan Mahapanchayat" is being organised at Kisan Ghat in Delhi under the banner of "Desh Bachao Morcha".

Carrying flags of their organisations, hundreds of farmers from across Punjab gathered at the Shambhu border in the morning to proceed towards the national capital in buses to take part in the protest but were denied entry to Haryana.

Heavy police deployment was made at the border point between Punjab and Haryana. Barricades, chained to each other, were erected on the bridge over Ghaggar river at the entry point to Haryana, with water cannon vehicles on standby.

Ambala Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhwat and other police officials were camping at the spot to monitor the situation.

Security has also been tightened across key national highway stretches as police anticipated large numbers of farmers attempting to cross into Haryana.

Farmer leaders had earlier said that participants from several places, including from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, would take part in the Mahapanchayat.

As part of the plan, around a thousand farmers from Punjab were to travel to Delhi in buses.

The farmers' convoy departed from Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday morning. They had spent Monday night at the sarai (pilgrims' inn) of the gurdwara. From the gurdwara, they reached Madhopur, near Sirhind on the GT Road, and then proceeded towards Shambhu.