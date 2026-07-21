CJP protesters remain at Jantar Mantar after crackdown, Dipke apologises to injured supporters

Later, in an X post, Dipke apologised to those injured in the crackdown.

"I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten up by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police," he wrote.

"To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the government was willing to spill the blood of many more young students," Dipke alleged.

"If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise. We will keep fighting for all of you," he said in another post, while separately describing the developments as, "Not a democracy."