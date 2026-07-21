Toll in Assam floods rises to 11; over 3.10 lakh affected as major rivers in spate

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Desang and Dhansiri, were flowing above the danger level in different parts of the state, with some of the water bodies having breached the "extreme flood" level.

Relief and rescue operations were being carried out by multiple agencies, including the Army, NDRF, SDRF and Fire and Emergency Services.

Train services remained affected for the second day as floodwaters inundated tracks in parts of Upper Assam, with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelling, short-terminating or diverting several trains and also announcing special trains for stranded passengers.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) statement said that one fatality was reported in Charaideo district, taking the toll in this year's floods to 11.

More than 3,10,800 people remained affected in 758 villages in Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts.