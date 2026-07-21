CJP protest: Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs, more cases likely

The cases were registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations, and invoke multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, they said.

One FIR was lodged in connection with the violence and stone-pelting near Regal Cinema at Connaught Place, while separate cases relate to unlawful assembly, unauthorised flying of a drone during the Parliament session and an alleged conspiracy behind the violence, a police source said.

Two more FIRs are being prepared in connection with assault, taking the law into one's own hands and other related offences, he said.

According to police sources, the FIR filed at the Parliament Street station was under BNS Sections 223(b) (disobedience of lawful orders); Section 221 (hindering public servants from imparting their duties); Section 132 (assault or use of criminal force against a public servant); Section 121(1) (unlawful assembly); Sections 189(3), 190, 191(2), 191(3) and 192 dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting and violence; Sections 324(5), 109(1), 125 and 3(5) relating to common intention; and Section 61(2) pertaining to criminal conspiracy.