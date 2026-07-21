10 killed in Sikkim tunnel collapse, rescue operation underway

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with him and enquired about the rescue operations.

"Ten bodies have been recovered till 9.30 am on Tuesday. Seven of the deceased have been identified, while three unidentified bodies were sent to the District Hospital Singtam and STNM Hospital," the Namchi police said in a statement.

Of the seven identified deceased, four were from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, one each from Assam, Punjab and Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and one was a resident of Namchi, it said.

"My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the workers, who have lost their lives. In this hour of grief, the thoughts and prayers of the entire state are with the bereaved families, and we stand firmly by them during this difficult time," Tamang said in a statement.