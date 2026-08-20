What are the top headlines of today, August 20, 2026 ?

1) CM Vijay urges Centre, neighbouring States to follow SC verdict on Cauvery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday urged the Centre and neighbouring States to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Cauvery water dispute and ensure that decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority are followed.
2) Mekedatu project crucial for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, says DK Shivakumar at southern CMs meet
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the Mekedatu dam project was crucial not only for Karnataka but also for Tamil Nadu, and called for cooperation between States on river water issues, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
3) Pastor sentenced to death for sexually assaulting four minor girls in Tirunelveli
A Tirunelveli special POCSO court on Thursday sentenced a 47-year-old man, Abraham to four death sentences for sexually assaulting four minor girls.
4) Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, dies
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died on Thursday (August 20), Safdarjung Hospital sources said.
5) NCERT textbooks: Opposition accuses govt of pushing RSS ideological imprint on school education
Several Opposition parties and student organisations on Thursday accused the government of seeking to push the RSS's ideological imprint on school education after some people with links to the Sangh were named in a team constituted by NCERT tasked with writing new political science textbooks for classes 11 and 12.
6) BJP demands Vijayan’s resignation from Keralam LoP post over ED findings in CMRL case
The BJP on Thursday demanded the resignation of Pinarayi Vijayan as the Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly following fresh revelations by the ED in its probe into the CMRL money laundering case involving his daughter Veena T.
7) Russian missile barrage across Ukraine's capital kills at least 12, wounds 33
A Russian missile barrage overnight Thursday killed at least 12 people in Kyiv as explosions echoed across Ukraine's capital throughout the night, local authorities said.
8) NEET protest: Ex-judge R Subhash Reddy to head panel to probe allegations of police excesses
The Supreme Court has formed a five-member high-powered committee headed by former top court judge Justice R Subhash Reddy to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi recently and violence against police personnel.
9) Keralam: Transgender influencer Jaanmoni Das arrested over alleged remarks against PM Modi
Transgender make-up artist and social media influencer Jaanmoni Das was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family, police said.
10) Lawyer who represented Mehul Choksi charged with sexual assault in London
Criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, who has represented fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after his arrest in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.