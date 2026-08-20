What are the top headlines of today, August 20, 2026 ?

1) CM Vijay urges Centre, neighbouring States to follow SC verdict on Cauvery

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday urged the Centre and neighbouring States to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Cauvery water dispute and ensure that decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority are followed.

2) Mekedatu project crucial for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, says DK Shivakumar at southern CMs meet

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the Mekedatu dam project was crucial not only for Karnataka but also for Tamil Nadu, and called for cooperation between States on river water issues, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

3) Pastor sentenced to death for sexually assaulting four minor girls in Tirunelveli

A Tirunelveli special POCSO court on Thursday sentenced a 47-year-old man, Abraham to four death sentences for sexually assaulting four minor girls.

4) Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, dies

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who was serving life sentence in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, died on Thursday (August 20), Safdarjung Hospital sources said.