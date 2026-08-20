CM Vijay urges Centre, neighbouring States to follow SC verdict on Cauvery

Addressing the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kovalam near Mamallapuram, Vijay said Tamil Nadu’s river-water rights must be protected and the rights of downstream States should be safeguarded, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The Supreme Court on August 17 had directed the Karnataka government to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directions on releasing water to Tamil Nadu and sought a status report on the releases.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The CWMA subsequently upheld the decision.