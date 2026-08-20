CM Vijay urges Centre, neighbouring States to follow SC verdict on Cauvery

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday urged the Centre and neighbouring States to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Cauvery water dispute and ensure that decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority are followed.
Addressing the 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Kovalam near Mamallapuram, Vijay said Tamil Nadu’s river-water rights must be protected and the rights of downstream States should be safeguarded, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The Supreme Court on August 17 had directed the Karnataka government to comply with the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) directions on releasing water to Tamil Nadu and sought a status report on the releases.
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from August 12. The CWMA subsequently upheld the decision.
Vijay also reiterated Tamil Nadu’s demand for exemption from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), saying the examination affects poor and rural students seeking admission to medical courses. He suggested that medical admissions be based solely on Class 12 marks.
He also called for steps to raise the Mullaperiyar dam’s water level to 152 feet in accordance with judicial directions.
Speaking about delimitation, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to ensure that southern States do not lose parliamentary representation because of their success in population control. He sought a legal assurance that the representation of southern States would not be reduced.
Vijay also demanded a fairer share of central funds for Tamil Nadu, saying financial devolution should take into account States’ performance and development investments.
Vijay proposed extending the Bengaluru Metro network to Hosur, describing it as an important infrastructure project that could strengthen connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
He also called for greater regulation of online medicine sales and sought cooperation among southern States to tackle drug trafficking.
The Chief Minister proposed integrated industrial clusters connecting southern States and called for greater flexibility for States in determining GST-related rates and limits.
He said southern States would work together on maritime transport and fishing-related issues and stressed the need for cooperation among neighbouring States.
“Southern States are the engines of India’s economic growth,” Vijay said, noting that they account for around 30% of the country’s GDP. He added that Tamil Nadu would continue to work with the Centre towards the country’s overall development.
The meeting was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and senior officials from the participating States and Union Territories.