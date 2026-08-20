Mekedatu project crucial for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, says DK Shivakumar at Southern States meet

CHENNAI: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the Mekedatu dam project was crucial not only for Karnataka but also for Tamil Nadu, and called for cooperation between States on river water issues, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Speaking at the 31st Southern States Chief Ministers' Conference, Shivakumar said water should unite the States rather than become a source of division. "It is time to move from a mindset of river water sharing to one of river water cooperation," he said, stressing the need to approach river water issues through cooperation.
He pointed out that rivers do not recognise political boundaries and said Karnataka respected and upheld the rights of other States. Shivakumar also maintained that Karnataka's legal share of water must be respected. He said Karnataka had not attended the conference to complain but as a partner in India's development.
Shivakumar said fairness was the only demand being made by Karnataka and listed equality, transparency and cooperation as the State's guiding principles. Turning specifically to the Mekedatu project, he said the proposed dam was important for both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "Help us to help you," Shivakumar said, arguing that the project could benefit farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
He further said every drop of water from the project would benefit farmers in the neighbouring States. Karnataka has been pushing for the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the River Cauvery, while Tamil Nadu has strongly opposed the project, citing concerns over the State's share of Cauvery water. The remarks at the Southern States conference come amid continued discussions between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the sharing and utilisation of Cauvery water. Shivakumar's appeal for cooperation comes at a time when the Mekedatu project remains a major point of disagreement between the two States.
The 31st Southern States Chief Ministers' Conference, organised by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is currently under way at a star hotel in Kovalam near Mamallapuram.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were seated next to each other at the conference. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Kerala Chief Minister Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kailashnathan and the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands also participated in the meeting. Officials from Lakshadweep and senior officials representing the respective States and Union Territories were also present. The conference is being held to discuss issues concerning the southern States and strengthen coordination between the States and the Centre on matters of common interest.
The Karnataka government has submitted a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mekedatu project to the Central government. The project, originally estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore, envisages a 67-TMC dam across the River Cauvery, with around 4.75 TMC proposed to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements. The revised report includes details of the forest land that would be submerged, the trees likely to be affected and the compensatory measures proposed by Karnataka. The revised DPR will now be examined by the Central government before further decisions are taken on the project.