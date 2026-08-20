Mekedatu project crucial for Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, says DK Shivakumar at Southern States meet

Shivakumar calls for cooperation instead of conflict over river water

Speaking at the 31st Southern States Chief Ministers' Conference, Shivakumar said water should unite the States rather than become a source of division. "It is time to move from a mindset of river water sharing to one of river water cooperation," he said, stressing the need to approach river water issues through cooperation.

He pointed out that rivers do not recognise political boundaries and said Karnataka respected and upheld the rights of other States. Shivakumar also maintained that Karnataka's legal share of water must be respected. He said Karnataka had not attended the conference to complain but as a partner in India's development.