NCERT textbooks: Oppn accuses govt of pushing RSS ideological imprint on school education

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the NCERT of carrying out "sanghikaran" of textbooks, while party MP Syed Naseer Hussain said the composition of the panel raised concerns about the political independence of the textbook development process.

Ramesh said the NCERT now stood for "Nagpur Coterie for Educational Re-writing and Troublemaking".

RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha questioned the inclusion of people associated with such organisations, while the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) also attacked the composition of the team.

The reactions came after PTI reported on Wednesday that the NCERT had reconstituted its Textbook Development Team for classes 11 and 12 political science with a mandate that includes integrating "cultural rootedness", "Indian knowledge systems" and inclusion.

At least four academics and educationists on the team have direct or indirect documented backgrounds in the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP or institutions associated with the Sangh.

Following the eruption of the controversy, one of team members Yadunath Deshpande's LinkedIn accounts, in which he had described himself as a "political consultant" for the BJP and highlighted his links with the ABVP, was no longer opening on Thursday, appearing to have been deleted.