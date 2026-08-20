Pastor sentenced to death for sexually assaulting four minor girls in Tirunelveli

The Judge Suresh Kumar awarded four death sentences and imposed a fine of Rs. 52,000. The court also ordered the government to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation to each of the four victims.

The case was registered at the Tirunelveli All-Women Police Station under the POCSO Act on July 5, 2022, based on a complaint by the mother of one of the victims. The police subsequently arrested Abraham and filed a final report after investigation.

Judge Suresh Kumar, after finding the charges proved, awarded four death sentences and imposed a fine of Rs 52,000. The court also ordered the government to provide Rs. 10 lakh compensation to each of the four victims.