Lawyer who represented Mehul Choksi charged with sexual assault in London

Aggarwal, a prominent advocate, was arrested last week on Tuesday at a property in the posh Mayfair area of the UK capital.

He has represented Choksi in fraud and money laundering proceedings.

Aggarwal was charged last Thursday and appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, where he was remanded in custody until the next hearing in the criminal matter at Southwark Crown Court on September 10.

His assistant, Manpreet Kaur, was also arrested at the scene and has been charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting sexual assault.

The court heard that the alleged offences date back to May and earlier this month.