BJP demands Vijayan’s resignation from Keralam LoP post over ED findings in CMRL case

BJP state vice president Shone George told reporters that the party's stand is that Vijayan should resign from the post.

George said he was repeating the words of Vijayan when corruption allegations were levelled against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy during the 2011-2016 UDF government.

“If there is any shame left... if there is any shame left, Pinarayi Vijayan should be ready to step down as Opposition Leader,” he said.

George alleged that, according to information emerging now, corruption is being exposed related to transactions over the last 30 years, beginning in 1996 when Vijayan became the Electricity Minister and continuing until today.

“Every company belonging to Veena, including the latest one, Laker India, which operates out of a single-room building, were created solely to cover up Vijayan's corruption and to facilitate their transactions. None of these are operational,” he alleged.

He claimed that money sent from India to the Gulf was subsequently transferred to the US.

“There is plenty of evidence for that... as I mentioned, details related to Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank have come out,” he said.

George said that if Vijayan did not resign, the LDF should remove him from the post.

“The CPI(M) usually conducts investigations into every issue, right? If the CPI(M) conducts a party-level investigation into this matter, we are ready to submit evidence for that party-level inquiry,” he said.

He questioned why Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) transferred money to Veena without receiving any services in return.

“When the father is sitting as the Chief Minister, if money is transferred to the firm run by the daughter without providing any service, and if you still don't understand Vijayan is an accused in this, then there is something wrong with you who are listening. Other than that, I have nothing to say,” he said.

George alleged that all the money received by Veena without providing any service belonged to Vijayan.

“It is a bribe given to Pinarayi Vijayan. It was obtained by selling out this state. Let me tell you, if thorium has been smuggled from this state, what you are seeing now is only the tip of the iceberg. So many thousands of crores have been smuggled from here,” he alleged.

He said any smuggling of thorium from Keralam would be a matter of national security.