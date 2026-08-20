Keralam: Transgender influencer Jaanmoni Das arrested over alleged remarks against PM Modi

KOZHIKODE (KERALAM): Transgender make-up artist and social media influencer Jaanmoni Das was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family, police said.
Kozhikode Cyber Police summoned Das and two others who had shared the video containing the alleged remarks on social media and arrested them, officials said.
Police said further procedures, including evidence collection and interrogation, were under way at the station.
The case was registered following a complaint filed by BJP Mahila Morcha state president Navya Haridas on July 27.
According to police, Das allegedly made the remarks in connection with protests over the NEET question paper leak. A video of the remarks was widely circulated on social media.
After the remarks triggered controversy, Das posted a video apologising and said they were made due to a lack of knowledge of the language.
The case was registered under Sections 192 (provocation for causing riot) and 356(2) (criminal defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 120(o) (causing nuisance) of the Kerala Police Act.
Police said the offences charged against the accused are bailable.
Das came into the limelight after participating in a popular Malayalam reality show a few years ago.