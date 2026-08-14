What are the top headlines of today, August 14, 2026 ?

1. Supreme Court stays order of Madras HC on govt jobs to relatives of Karur stampede victims

In a relief for the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras High Court which quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year.

2. Tamil Nadu: Court rejects bail for Deputy Collector in Meenakshi Amman Temple land case

The Principal District Court dismissed the bail petitions filed by Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan and another accused, Rajkumar, who were recently arrested in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of a Rs 60-crore property belonging to a trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil to private individuals.

3. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces Rs 4 lakh aid each to kin of Sivakasi firecracker blast victims

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay has announced Rs 4 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of two men who died in a fireworks unit explosion in Virudhunagar district.

4. 11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises banned from sale in Tamil Nadu

Eleven liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Private Limited have been banned from sale in Tamil Nadu following an inspection by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which found that the products contained natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances.