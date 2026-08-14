What are the top headlines of today, August 14, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (August 14, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Supreme Court stays order of Madras HC on govt jobs to relatives of Karur stampede victims
In a relief for the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras High Court which quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year.
2. Tamil Nadu: Court rejects bail for Deputy Collector in Meenakshi Amman Temple land case
The Principal District Court dismissed the bail petitions filed by Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan and another accused, Rajkumar, who were recently arrested in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of a Rs 60-crore property belonging to a trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil to private individuals.
3. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces Rs 4 lakh aid each to kin of Sivakasi firecracker blast victims
Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay has announced Rs 4 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of two men who died in a fireworks unit explosion in Virudhunagar district.
4. 11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises banned from sale in Tamil Nadu
Eleven liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Private Limited have been banned from sale in Tamil Nadu following an inspection by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which found that the products contained natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances.
5. DMK not part of INDIA bloc, only Congress is, says Kanimozhi
DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi on Friday said the DMK was no longer part of the INDIA bloc and that the Congress was the only party currently in the alliance.
6. Rs 200 cr makeover for Mahabalipuram to develop it as spiritual tourism hub: TN Minister
Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar announced on Friday that the historic coastal town of Mahabalipuram has been allocated Rs 200 crore for development as an international-standard spiritual and tourism hub. This will be done in collaboration with the Union Government, he said.
7. Chennai Open WTA event to be held from November 2-8
Chennai Open International Tennis Championships, a WTA 250 event, will be held from November 2-8, Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) announced on Friday.
8. Uttarakhand: 7 dead in Chamoli tunnel tragedy, search on for 3 missing
Seven workers died when water gushed inside a tunnel under construction at a hydroelectric project site in Chamoli district, officials said on Friday.
9. 4 die of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas inside well in Bihar’s Gaya Ji
Four people, including a man and his son, died allegedly of asphyxiation after inhaling toxic gas while repairing a motor inside a well in Bihar’s Gaya Ji district on Friday, officials said.
10. Praggnanandhaa bounces back; crushes Van Foreest
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa bounced back from his previous loss to crush Dutchman Jorden Van Foreest in the fourth round for a share of the second spot at the Sinquefield Cup here.
11. Heavy rain causes flooding near Tokyo that kills at least 5 and strands travellers
Record-breaking rainfall that pounded cities east of Tokyo overnight flooded roads and dozens of homes, stranded thousands of people, caused power outages and left at least five people dead and one missing.