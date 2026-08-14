Chennai Open WTA event to be held from November 2-8

It is being held for the third time here.

"A WTA 250 event is returning to India for the third time and the players expected to participate in the event would be amongst the top 100 in the world," Indian tennis legend and TNTA President Vijay Amritraj said.

"The conduct of such an international women’s event will fulfil a longstanding need of promoting women’s Tennis and will encourage more girls in the state to play the sport which will immensely help them."