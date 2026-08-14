Tamil Nadu: Court rejects bail for Deputy Collector in Meenakshi Amman Temple land case

The State Government had suspended Anbalagan, Personal Assistant (Land) to the Ramanathapuram District Collector, following his arrest by the CCB on August 4. So far, the police have arrested five persons, including Rajkumar of Pudukkottai, in the case.

Anbalagan and Rajkumar had filed bail petitions before the Madurai Principal District Court. When the petitions came up for hearing before District Principal Judge Sai Saravanan on Thursday evening, Government Advocate P Pandi strongly opposed granting them bail, stating that the charges against them were grave and that granting bail at this stage would hamper the investigation.

Recording the submissions, the court rejected their bail petitions.