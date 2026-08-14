Tamil Nadu: Court rejects bail for Deputy Collector in Meenakshi Amman Temple land case

MADURAI: The Principal District Court dismissed the bail petitions filed by Deputy Collector-rank officer Anbalagan and another accused, Rajkumar, who were recently arrested in connection with the alleged fraudulent transfer of a Rs 60-crore property belonging to a trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil to private individuals.
The State Government had suspended Anbalagan, Personal Assistant (Land) to the Ramanathapuram District Collector, following his arrest by the CCB on August 4. So far, the police have arrested five persons, including Rajkumar of Pudukkottai, in the case.
Anbalagan and Rajkumar had filed bail petitions before the Madurai Principal District Court. When the petitions came up for hearing before District Principal Judge Sai Saravanan on Thursday evening, Government Advocate P Pandi strongly opposed granting them bail, stating that the charges against them were grave and that granting bail at this stage would hamper the investigation.
Recording the submissions, the court rejected their bail petitions.
According to the police, Anbalagan, while serving as the Madurai North Tahsildar, allegedly removed the temple’s ownership from the revenue records and transferred the patta in favour of Ramaayi Ayyar and eight others on June 24, 2016.
The CCB registered an FIR on July 25 based on a complaint lodged by Chellathurai, Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. The complaint alleged that 19 persons had conspired to illegally transfer the trust property through fraudulent patta mutation, document registration and mortgage.
A will registered in 1930 at the Saidapet Sub-Registrar’s Office states that the Ashoka Vilas Bungalow and its adjoining garden on Alagarkoil Road in Madurai belong to a trust established to render services to the temples. As per the conditions of the will, the property could only be leased out and could not be sold, mortgaged or transferred.
Following the alleged illegal patta transfer in 2016, the temple administration approached the district administration. Former Village Administrative Officer Arasan was placed under suspension, while departmental action and an inquiry by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption were recommended against Anbalagan.
Subsequently, the Revenue Divisional Officer cancelled the Tahsildar’s order, ruled that the property belonged to the trust attached to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Alagarkoil, and directed that the patta be restored in the temple’s name.