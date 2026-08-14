DMK not part of INDIA bloc, only Congress is, says Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi on Friday said the DMK was no longer part of the INDIA bloc and that the Congress was the only party currently in the alliance.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before leaving for Delhi, Kanimozhi said there was nothing controversial about her participation in the tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi.
Asked about her participation in the tea party when parties in the INDIA bloc had boycotted it, Kanimozhi said, “We are not in the INDIA bloc. Only the Congress is currently in the INDIA bloc. We are not.”
Clarifying her participation in the Speaker's tea party, she said the DMK had already requested that its allotted seats in Parliament be changed. “We went there to meet the Speaker in person regarding this,” she said.
Kanimozhi had returned to Chennai from Delhi on Thursday night after the conclusion of the Parliament session. She left for Delhi again on an Air India flight at 8.15 am on Friday.