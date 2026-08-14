Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces Rs 4 lakh aid each to kin of Sivakasi firecracker blast victims

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay has announced Rs 4 lakh assistance from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of two men who died in a fireworks unit explosion in Virudhunagar district.
Expressing grief over the tragedy, the CM had conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and ordered the immediate disbursement of the relief.
The blast occurred on Thursday (August 13) at a privately owned fireworks unit in Sivakasi taluk.
One of the victims, Balamurugan (41), a resident working at the unit, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Sivakasi Government Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The second victim, Ahmed Ibrahim (66) of Tirunelveli Pettai, also suffered severe injuries and died while being taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.