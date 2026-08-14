11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises banned from sale in Tamil Nadu

The 11 brands covered by the order are VSOP Exshaw Gold Brandy, Louis Vernant XO Blended Premium Brandy, McDowells VSOP Brandy (Blended Brandy), No.1 McDowells Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Mensclub Deluxe Brandy (Indian Brandy), Honey Bee Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Enrica VSOP Select Brandy, Enrica Platinum Reserve XO Brandy, Enrica Premium French Brandy, Veeran Special Brandy and Enrica Old Indie Classic Dark Rum.

TASMAC Managing Director K Nandhakumar has directed all its regional, district and depot-level officials to immediately stop the movement and sale of the affected products.