11 liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises banned from sale in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Eleven liquor brands manufactured by Enrica Enterprises Private Limited have been banned from sale in Tamil Nadu following an inspection by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which found that the products contained natural-identical and artificial flavouring substances.
The 11 brands covered by the order are VSOP Exshaw Gold Brandy, Louis Vernant XO Blended Premium Brandy, McDowells VSOP Brandy (Blended Brandy), No.1 McDowells Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Mensclub Deluxe Brandy (Indian Brandy), Honey Bee Fine Brandy (Indian Brandy), Enrica VSOP Select Brandy, Enrica Platinum Reserve XO Brandy, Enrica Premium French Brandy, Veeran Special Brandy and Enrica Old Indie Classic Dark Rum.
TASMAC Managing Director K Nandhakumar has directed all its regional, district and depot-level officials to immediately stop the movement and sale of the affected products.
The action comes after the food safety regulator's inspection of Enrica Enterprises' at Poonamallee in Tiruvallur district on August 11.
Following the inspection, FSSAI issued orders directing that the sale of the identified products be stopped with immediate effect. It also instructed distributors, wholesalers and retailers not to sell the products to consumers.