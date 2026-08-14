Praggnanandhaa bounces back; crushes Van Foreest

The victory helped Praggnanandhaa reach 2.5 points from four games in the 10-player-nine-round event.

Having lost the previous round against Vincent Keymer of Germany, this comeback is surely going to boost his chances for the podium to qualify for the finale of the Grand Chess tour.

Incidentally, this was the lone decisive game of the day as the remaining four ended in draws leaving Wesley So of United States still in lead on three points after his draw with compatriot Levon Aronian.

In the other all-American clash, Fabiano Caruana was held to a draw by Sevian Samuel while Anish Giri drew with world championship contender Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

In the other game of the day, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave signed peace with Vincent Keymer of Germany leaving the field wide open in this USD 4,75,000 prize money tournament.