Rs 200 cr makeover for Mahabalipuram to develop it as spiritual tourism hub: TN Minister

"Tourism is not confined to just a single sector," the minister said, highlighting ongoing state efforts to expand and coordinate medical tourism, agri-tourism, and hill trekking.

Detailed district-wise project allocations will be presented during the Tourism Department’s upcoming demand for grants in the State Legislative Assembly.

To cater to global travellers, the department is actively training and certifying local tour guides to explain the state's destinations in international languages, serving as a direct link between foreign tourists and the tourism department, he added.

Emphasising the state's vision to elevate Tamil Nadu tourism onto the global stage, Kumar said the objective is to ensure visitors experience the region's rich living culture and its archaeological heritage spanning 2,000 to 3,000 years.