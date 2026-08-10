What are the top headlines of today, August 10, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (August 10, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces MSP hike for paddy, sugarcane
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (August 10) announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and sugarcane, stating that the rates were the highest in the history of Tamil Nadu.
2. TN Assembly unanimously adopted resolution making Tamil Thai Vazhthu mandatory at functions
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution asserting that the State song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ must be sung first before the commencement of programmes conducted by all educational institutions, including universities, government offices and public sector undertakings.
3. TVK appoints expelled leader Veerasamy's wife, who featured in viral bribery video, to his former post
The appointment of Hemavathi, wife of expelled Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Veerasamy, as joint secretary of the TVK Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district committee has sparked criticism, coming weeks after her husband was removed from the party following a bribery controversy.
4. TN releases MBBS-BDS rank list for 2026-27; counselling to commence on Aug 13
The rank list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic year will be released on Monday (August 10), the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Admission Committee said.
5. SC to hear on Aug 13 plea of Tamil Nadu for release of its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 13 a plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water to it.
6. Protesting job aspirants, on march to Jharkhand assembly, clash with police
Thousands of job aspirants, protesting exam irregularities in Jharkhand, clashed with the police on Monday as they breached barricades and attempted to reach the state assembly, which is in session.
7. Farmers, trade unions protest against Centre's policies in Kurukshetra
Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions (CTUs) staged a two-hour protest at the Mini Secretariat here on Monday, opposing what they described as "anti-farmer and anti-worker policies" of the central government.
8. Indonesia battles growing wildfires as Mount Bromo blaze spreads
Indonesia intensified efforts Monday to combat a growing number of wildfires across the archipelago, deploying helicopters, hundreds of firefighters and disaster personnel as blazes spread through a popular national park in East Java and peatlands in Sumatra during an unusually dry season, officials said.
9. Iran won't reopen Strait of Hormuz without US concessions
Iran on Monday said it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States met its conditions.
10. Indian-origin prodigies Bodhana Sivanandan, Shreyas Royal make British chess history
Indian-origin chess prodigies 11-year-old Bodhana Sivanandan and 17-year-old Shreyas Royal made chess history over the weekend, winning the 2026 British Chess Championships.
11. India wins 17 medals at U-23 Commonwealth fencing Championship
India secured 17 medals, including four gold at the U-23 Commonwealth Fencing Championship, dominating both the men's and women's individual events currently underway in Lagos, Nigeria.