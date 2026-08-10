What are the top headlines of today, August 10, 2026 ?

1. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces MSP hike for paddy, sugarcane

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (August 10) announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and sugarcane, stating that the rates were the highest in the history of Tamil Nadu.

2. TN Assembly unanimously adopted resolution making Tamil Thai Vazhthu mandatory at functions

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution asserting that the State song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ must be sung first before the commencement of programmes conducted by all educational institutions, including universities, government offices and public sector undertakings.

3. TVK appoints expelled leader Veerasamy's wife, who featured in viral bribery video, to his former post

The appointment of Hemavathi, wife of expelled Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Veerasamy, as joint secretary of the TVK Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district committee has sparked criticism, coming weeks after her husband was removed from the party following a bribery controversy.

4. TN releases MBBS-BDS rank list for 2026-27; counselling to commence on Aug 13

The rank list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic year will be released on Monday (August 10), the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Admission Committee said.

5. SC to hear on Aug 13 plea of Tamil Nadu for release of its share of Cauvery water from Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 13 a plea of the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to the Karnataka government for immediate release of the share of Cauvery water to it.