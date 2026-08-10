Farmers, trade unions protest against Centre's policies in Kurukshetra

KURUKSHETRA: Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Central Trade Unions (CTUs) staged a two-hour protest at the Mini Secretariat here on Monday, opposing what they described as "anti-farmer and anti-worker policies" of the central government.
The protest was led by representatives of various farmer and worker organisations, including All India Kisan Sabha district convenor Roshan Lal, All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan district president Raj Kumar Sarsa, and Krantikari Kisan Union district president Satish Kumar.
The speakers said farmer, labour and trade union organisations across the country were holding demonstrations and courting arrest against many policies of the Modi government.
A major concern raised by the protesters was the proposed India-US trade deal. They alleged that the agreement would adversely affect Indian farmers and workers.
They claimed that cheaper imports would depress domestic prices and adversely affect Indian farmers, dairy producers and other agricultural communities.
The protesters warned that farmers may be unable to recover even their production costs, pushing many further into debt.
The organisations also said they are opposing the proposed privatisation of electricity and the introduction of prepaid smart meters, saying the move can make electricity unaffordable for poor and working-class families.
Other demands of the protesters include a law guaranteeing minimum support price based on the National Commission on Farmers' formula with assured procurement for all crops, a comprehensive farm loan waiver, increasing old-age pension to Rs 10,000 per month, regularisation of contractual employees, and fixing the minimum wage at Rs 28,000 per month.
The speakers said rising inflation and unemployment have caused widespread resentment among farmers, workers, artisans and small traders.
They warned the government that if their demands are not addressed, the agitation will be intensified.
The protesters said sustained public movements could force the government to reconsider its policies and accept the demands of farmers and workers.