Farmers, trade unions protest against Centre's policies in Kurukshetra

The protest was led by representatives of various farmer and worker organisations, including All India Kisan Sabha district convenor Roshan Lal, All India Kisan Khet Mazdoor Sangathan district president Raj Kumar Sarsa, and Krantikari Kisan Union district president Satish Kumar.

The speakers said farmer, labour and trade union organisations across the country were holding demonstrations and courting arrest against many policies of the Modi government.

A major concern raised by the protesters was the proposed India-US trade deal. They alleged that the agreement would adversely affect Indian farmers and workers.

They claimed that cheaper imports would depress domestic prices and adversely affect Indian farmers, dairy producers and other agricultural communities.

The protesters warned that farmers may be unable to recover even their production costs, pushing many further into debt.