Medical rank list on August 10; counselling to begin on August 13 in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The rank list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for the 2026-27 academic year will be released on Monday (August 10), the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Admission Committee said.
Admissions to MBBS and BDS courses are based on NEET-UG scores. Applications were invited for government and management quota seats in medical colleges across Tamil Nadu, with the deadline extended at the request of students.
A total of 72,627 candidates have applied for 16,199 MBBS and BDS seats in the State this year.
The committee has completed verification of certificates uploaded by candidates. Students who had not uploaded the required documents were given an additional opportunity to submit them. The process was completed on August 7.
Candidates can check their rank and other admission details at the website www.tnmedicalselection.net.
According to the counselling schedule, the first round of counselling will be held from August 13 to 22. Candidates allotted seats in the first round must report to their respective colleges and complete the admission process by August 28.
The second round of counselling is scheduled from August 31 to September 8, while the third round will be held from September 16 to 26.