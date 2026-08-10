India wins 17 medals at U-23 Commonwealth fencing Championship

Team India captured four gold, four silver, and nine bronze medals after the opening day of the event which began on Sunday and will run till August 14.

The national squad displayed absolute dominance across every discipline, ensuring at least one Indian fencer reached the podium in all six individual events spanning Sabre, Foil, and Epee categories, stated a release from the Fencing Association of India.

In the men's Sabre competition, Team India was led by Nikhil Wagh, who secured the gold medal. Lakshay Badser took the silver, while Ashwini Arya and Laishram Moramba shared the Bronze medals to complete a four-way victory.