TVK appoints expelled leader Veerasamy's wife, who featured in viral bribery video, to his former post

Veerasamy's wife gets same post

Media reports said Hemavathi has been appointed as the joint secretary of the TVK Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district committee, the same post previously held by her husband Veerasamy.

The appointment has drawn attention as it comes shortly after Veerasamy was caught on camera accepting money from a road contractor. Hemavathi was also reportedly present in the video, which subsequently went viral on social media and triggered criticism of the TVK leadership.

The TVK leadership had announced Veerasamy's expulsion from the party and removed him from all organisational posts following the controversy. He was also arrested in connection with the bribery case. However, media reports now indicate that Veerasamy is out on bail and has resumed working under the TVK, while his wife has been appointed to the same organisational post he previously held.

The development has raised questions among political circles and the public over the party's disciplinary action and the decision to appoint the spouse of a former functionary to the same post following his expulsion.