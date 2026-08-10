TVK appoints expelled leader Veerasamy's wife, who featured in viral bribery video, to his former post

CHENNAI: The appointment of Hemavathi, wife of expelled Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Veerasamy, as joint secretary of the TVK Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district committee has sparked criticism, coming weeks after her husband was removed from the party following a bribery controversy.
Media reports said Hemavathi has been appointed as the joint secretary of the TVK Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district committee, the same post previously held by her husband Veerasamy.
The appointment has drawn attention as it comes shortly after Veerasamy was caught on camera accepting money from a road contractor. Hemavathi was also reportedly present in the video, which subsequently went viral on social media and triggered criticism of the TVK leadership.
The TVK leadership had announced Veerasamy's expulsion from the party and removed him from all organisational posts following the controversy. He was also arrested in connection with the bribery case. However, media reports now indicate that Veerasamy is out on bail and has resumed working under the TVK, while his wife has been appointed to the same organisational post he previously held.
The development has raised questions among political circles and the public over the party's disciplinary action and the decision to appoint the spouse of a former functionary to the same post following his expulsion.
Veerasamy, who serves as the Mambakkam Panchayat Council president in Chengalpattu district, was also the joint secretary of the TVK Thiruporur, Chengalpattu district committee.
Media reports said a contractor named Naveen had completed a cement road project in Mambakkam Panchayat at a cost of Rs 9.80 lakh. However, the bill for the completed work was reportedly pending, following which Naveen approached Veerasamy regarding the release of the payment.
It was alleged that Veerasamy initially demanded Rs 2 lakh as a bribe before reducing the amount to Rs 1.80 lakh. Naveen reportedly transferred Rs 50,000 each in two instalments through GPay. A video later surfaced showing Naveen handing over the remaining Rs 30,000 to Veerasamy at his office.
The video subsequently went viral on social media, leading to criticism of the TVK leadership and questions over its claims of providing corruption-free governance. Veerasamy reportedly denied the allegations and claimed that councillors and DMK members were conspiring against him. He also maintained that the contractor had received the money that was owed to him.
Following the controversy, the TVK leadership removed Veerasamy from the party. Media reports said Chengalpattu East district secretary Dinakaran announced that Veerasamy was being removed from all party positions, including primary membership, for acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the organisation.
A case was also registered against Veerasamy in connection with the matter. He was arrested and later released on bail after spending 15 days in prison.