TN Assembly unanimously passes resolution making Tamil Thai Vazhthu mandatory at functions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution asserting that the State song ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ must be sung first before the commencement of programmes conducted by all educational institutions, including universities, government offices and public sector undertakings.
The resolution was moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and adopted unanimously through a voice vote.
The resolution stated that ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, an invocation to Mother Tamil, was taken from Manonmaniam, written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891.
It said the practice of singing the State song first at government functions was introduced through a Government Order on November 23, 1970. Subsequently, through another Government Order issued on December 12, 2021, the practice was extended to educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in the State.
Referring to observations made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the singing of State songs at government functions, the resolution said Tamil Thai Vazhthu had been sung before the commencement of programmes conducted by the government and educational institutions as part of a long-standing tradition and in accordance with the relevant Government Orders.
Emphasising the importance of the State song, the resolution said it was not merely a song but an expression of respect for the Tamil language and Tamil culture.
The resolution stated that Tamil Thai Vazhthu shall be mandatorily sung first before the commencement of programmes conducted by educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings.
The resolution was welcomed by members cutting across party lines, including those from the DMK, AIADMK and Left parties. DMK member Kovi Chezhian and PMK member S Sivakumar emphasised that a separate law should be enacted to make the singing of Tamil Thai Vazhthu mandatory.