TN Assembly unanimously passes resolution making Tamil Thai Vazhthu mandatory at functions

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and adopted unanimously through a voice vote.

The resolution stated that ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’, an invocation to Mother Tamil, was taken from Manonmaniam, written by Manonmaniam Sundaranar in 1891.

It said the practice of singing the State song first at government functions was introduced through a Government Order on November 23, 1970. Subsequently, through another Government Order issued on December 12, 2021, the practice was extended to educational institutions, universities, government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions in the State.