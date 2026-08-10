Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces hiked MSP for paddy, sugarcane

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday (August 10) announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy and sugarcane, stating that the rates were the highest in the history of Tamil Nadu.
In the State Assembly, under Rule 110, the Chief Minister said the procurement season would commence from September 1. He announced that the State government had increased the MSP for Grade A paddy by Rs 289 per quintal and common paddy by Rs 159 per quintal.
"Following this increase, farmers will receive Rs 2,750 for Grade A paddy and Rs 2,600 for common paddy. The increase of Rs 156 in the MSP is not merely an announcement; it is a first in the history of the State," the Chief Minister said.
Similarly, the Chief Minister announced the MSP for sugarcane per tonne would increase to Rs 4,000, including state's incentive of Rs 709.50. The central base rate for sugarcane is Rs 3,290.50.
Comparing the rates with those of the past five years, Vijay said that during the DMK regime, the MSP had been increased by only Rs 156, whereas the present government had increased it by Rs 360.50 per tonne in the first year of the TVK-led regime.
Vijay asserted that the government would continue to support farmers for the growth of agriculture and rural livelihoods.