Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announces hiked MSP for paddy, sugarcane

In the State Assembly, under Rule 110, the Chief Minister said the procurement season would commence from September 1. He announced that the State government had increased the MSP for Grade A paddy by Rs 289 per quintal and common paddy by Rs 159 per quintal.

"Following this increase, farmers will receive Rs 2,750 for Grade A paddy and Rs 2,600 for common paddy. The increase of Rs 156 in the MSP is not merely an announcement; it is a first in the history of the State," the Chief Minister said.