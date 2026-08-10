Indian-origin prodigies Bodhana Sivanandan, Shreyas Royal make British chess history

Bodhana became Britain's youngest-ever Women's chess champion at the games which concluded in Coventry on Sunday. Cheered on as "Godhana" during the rounds, she clinched her title in a tense rapid-chess playoff with Ireland's 14-year-old Trisha Kanyamarala, a promising talent in her own right.

"Unreal! Bodhana has won. She is unbelievable, a generational talent," said Grandmaster Danny Gormally, as he wrapped his commentary for the English Chess Federation (ECF).

Bodhana famously first picked up chess during the COVID pandemic lockdown when her father's friend was going back to India and gave her a few bags, which included a chess board.

“I was interested in the pieces, so I started playing," she said at the time.