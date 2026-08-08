What are the top headlines of today, August 08, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 08, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN government convenes delimitation meeting with 19 MPs; DMK, AIADMK, DMDK, PMK and MN parties stay away
The consultative meeting convened by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to discuss the proposed delimitation of constituencies began at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, with 19 MPs from Tamil Nadu participating.
2. Palani temple land fraud: Advocate dies hours after CB-CID interrogation
Advocate Anwardeen (65), an accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of a Rs 100-crore property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani, died hours after being brought back to Madurai Central Prison following three days of CB-CID interrogation.
3. Tamil Nadu temples to ban mobile phones from September 1; tighter norms for VIP visits
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has ordered a complete ban on mobile phones in all major temples from September 1 and tightened procedures for visits by actors, actresses, political leaders and other prominent personalities, citing the need to protect temple sanctity and prevent unauthorised photography and videography.
4. US Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that seeks 100% tariffs on India, four others
The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill to punish Russia and key buyers of its petroleum products, such as China and India, claiming that such trade helps fuel the Ukraine war.
5. Jharkhand govt holds talks with various outfits amid paper leak protests, fails to break deadlock
The Jharkhand government on Saturday held talks with various outfits amid the massive agitation over the alleged paper leaks in recruitment exams, but failed to break the deadlock as the protesting aspirants decided that their stir would continue until all their demands are met.
6. Canada deported record 3,323 Indians in first half of 2026, data shows
Canada deported 3,323 Indian nationals in the first six months of 2026, putting the figure on track to surpass the last six years’ record, according to official data.
7. 7 killed, 11 injured after private bus overturns on mountain route in Himachal
Seven passengers were killed and 11 others injured when a private bus overturned and plunged onto a lower road in Chamba district at 7:15 am on Saturday, police said.
8. Assam floods: Toll rises to 98, over 1.55 lakh people affected across 13 districts
The flood situation in Assam remained grim, with the toll rising by one to 98, even as the number of affected people dipped to 1.55 lakh in 13 districts, an official bulletin said.
9. Ashish Yadav opens India's tally at World U20 Championships
Ashish Yadav won a silver in the men's javelin throw event to open India's medal account, while national senior record holder Pooja Singh qualified for the women's high jump final at the World Athletics U20 Championships here.
10. Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka Test series; Jemimah Rodrigues out of The Hundred due to hamstring injury
Talented top order batter B Sai Sudharsan was on Saturday ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a big toe injury sustained during the India A tour of the island nation last month.
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing Hundred after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Southern Brave, putting her participation in the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup in doubt.