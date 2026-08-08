What are the top headlines of today, August 08, 2026 ?

2. Palani temple land fraud: Advocate dies hours after CB-CID interrogation

Advocate Anwardeen (65), an accused in the alleged fraudulent registration of a Rs 100-crore property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani, died hours after being brought back to Madurai Central Prison following three days of CB-CID interrogation.

3. Tamil Nadu temples to ban mobile phones from September 1; tighter norms for VIP visits

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has ordered a complete ban on mobile phones in all major temples from September 1 and tightened procedures for visits by actors, actresses, political leaders and other prominent personalities, citing the need to protect temple sanctity and prevent unauthorised photography and videography.

4. US Senate passes Russia sanctions bill that seeks 100% tariffs on India, four others

The US Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill to punish Russia and key buyers of its petroleum products, such as China and India, claiming that such trade helps fuel the Ukraine war.