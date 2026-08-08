Jharkhand govt holds talks with various outfits amid paper leak protests, fails to break deadlock

A five-member panel of the government, which included three ministers, first met the faction of protesters led by JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, whose fast over the issue entered its seventh day. They then met delegations of the Congress-backed NSUI, ACS and JCM.

On Friday night, the government had held similar talks with a 10-member delegation of the JPSC/JSSC Reforms Manch.

"Demands of protesting aspirants are genuine; we will place these before Chief Minister Hemant Soren," state minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav, who is a member of the panel set up by the government, said after the back-to-back meetings.