7 killed, 11 injured after private bus overturns on mountain route in Himachal

The accident occurred when the bus was on its way from Bairagarh to Chamba near Chalunj Mor (curve) on the Bairagarh-Tissa road, a treacherous 27-kilometre mountain route in the remote Churah Valley known for its narrow paths and steep drop-offs, police said.

It serves as a key stretch on the way to the high-altitude Sach Pass.

Confirming that seven people died and 11 sustained injuries, SP Chamba, Vijay Saklani, told PTI that the exact number of people on the bus is not yet known. He said after hearing the passengers' screams, locals rushed to help and informed police.