Court grants 3-day police custody of 4 suspects in Palani temple land fraud case

MADURAI: A Judicial Magistrate Court in Dindigul on Wednesday permitted the CB-CID to take four persons, including a school teacher, into police custody for three days for interrogation in connection with the alleged fraudulent registration of a property belonging to the Dhandayuthapani Swamigal Mutt in Palani in favour of private individuals for Rs 2 crore.
The CB-CID arrested Murugadas, who allegedly executed the sale of the land; Vellathurai and Sethupathi, who allegedly purchased it; and advocate Anwardeen (65) of Goundankulam near Palani on July 29.
The four were produced before Dindigul Judicial Magistrate (I) P Bhakkiyaraj under police escort and were remanded in judicial custody till August 12. They were subsequently lodged in the Madurai Central Prison.
The CB-CID later moved the Dindigul Judicial Magistrate Court seeking police custody of the four accused for custodial interrogation. Deputy Superintendent Ajay Thangam submitted the progress of the investigation and explained the need for custodial interrogation. The Magistrate also questioned Murugadas and Vellathurai before passing orders. Allowing the petition, the Magistrate granted the CB-CID three-day police custody of all four accused for further interrogation.
Based on a complaint lodged by Muruganandam, Superintendent of the Palani Temple Lands Division, the Palani Adivaram police registered a case against Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, trust functionary Murugadas, purchaser Vellathurai, Sethupathi and others on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the CB-CID.