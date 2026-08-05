Court grants 3-day police custody of 4 suspects in Palani temple land fraud case

The CB-CID arrested Murugadas, who allegedly executed the sale of the land; Vellathurai and Sethupathi, who allegedly purchased it; and advocate Anwardeen (65) of Goundankulam near Palani on July 29.

The four were produced before Dindigul Judicial Magistrate (I) P Bhakkiyaraj under police escort and were remanded in judicial custody till August 12. They were subsequently lodged in the Madurai Central Prison.