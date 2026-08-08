Assam floods: Toll rises to 98, over 1.55 lakh people affected across 13 districts

On Thursday, over 1.68 lakh people in 15 districts were affected.

The administration was operating 55 relief camps, sheltering over 10,000 displaced people. Another 18 relief distribution centres were also functional.

The Dhansiri River was flowing above the danger level at Golaghat town and Numaligarh, both in Golaghat district, and the Kushiyara in Sribhumi district.

A crop area of 10,748.64 hectares remained submerged, while over 47,000 animals have been affected.

Damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges and houses, has also been reported from the affected districts, the bulletin said.