Tamil Nadu temples to ban mobile phones from September 1; tighter norms for VIP visits

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has ordered a complete ban on mobile phones in all major temples from September 1 and tightened procedures for visits by actors, actresses, political leaders and other prominent personalities, citing the need to protect temple sanctity and prevent unauthorised photography and videography.
The measures have been issued on the instructions of HR&CE Minister Ramesh. Under the new protocol, temples must inform the Commissioner at least a day in advance about visits by VIPs and other important personalities, providing details of the proposed visit, including the date, time and number of persons accompanying them. If a visit is decided at short notice, the department must be informed immediately.
The department has directed that VIP visits should not disrupt the movement or darshan of ordinary devotees. No permission should be granted for photography or videography within temple premises during such visits. Arrangements must also ensure that the temple’s sanctity and the normal movement of devotees are not affected.
Meanwhile, mobile phones will be completely prohibited in all major temples from September 1. The move is also aimed at preventing devotees from photographing or recording deities and sanctum sanctorums and making reels or other videos inside temple premises, in accordance with existing court directions and the Minister’s instructions.
Temple authorities have been given 20 days to establish secure mobile-phone deposit facilities. Notices announcing the restriction must be prominently displayed at temple entrances and other key locations.
Devotees will have to deposit their phones before entering and collect them after darshan. A fee of Rs 5 per phone has been prescribed, with receipts to be issued through the department’s ITMS system. Volunteers or designated personnel will manage the facilities, while CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the process.
The department has also directed officials to take appropriate action against unauthorised photography and videography and ensure strict compliance with the new guidelines.