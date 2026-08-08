Tamil Nadu temples to ban mobile phones from September 1; tighter norms for VIP visits

The measures have been issued on the instructions of HR&CE Minister Ramesh. Under the new protocol, temples must inform the Commissioner at least a day in advance about visits by VIPs and other important personalities, providing details of the proposed visit, including the date, time and number of persons accompanying them. If a visit is decided at short notice, the department must be informed immediately.

The department has directed that VIP visits should not disrupt the movement or darshan of ordinary devotees. No permission should be granted for photography or videography within temple premises during such visits. Arrangements must also ensure that the temple’s sanctity and the normal movement of devotees are not affected.