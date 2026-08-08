Tamil Nadu government's delimitation meeting begins with 19 MPs in attendance

CHENNAI: The consultative meeting convened by the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government to discuss the proposed delimitation of constituencies began at Kalaivanar Arangam on Saturday, with 19 MPs from Tamil Nadu participating.
The meeting is being chaired by Chief Minister and TVK president C. Joseph Vijay.
Representatives of the DMK, AIADMK, MNM, DMDK and PMK did not participate in the meeting. MPs belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and IUML attended the meeting along with State Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan.
The meeting assumes significance amid concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise and its possible impact on the parliamentary representation of Tamil Nadu. It is expected that a unanimous resolution will be passed at the end of the meeting.
Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha MPs — 22 from the DMK, nine from the Congress, two each from the VCK, CPI and CPM, and one each from the IUML and MDMK.
In the Rajya Sabha, Tamil Nadu has 18 members, including eight from the DMK, four from the AIADMK, three from the Congress, and one each from the DMDK, MNM and PMK.