Tamil Nadu government's delimitation meeting begins with 19 MPs in attendance

The meeting is being chaired by Chief Minister and TVK president C. Joseph Vijay.

Representatives of the DMK, AIADMK, MNM, DMDK and PMK did not participate in the meeting. MPs belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK and IUML attended the meeting along with State Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, R Nirmalkumar and Rajmohan.