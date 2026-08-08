Palani temple land fraud: Advocate dies hours after CB-CID interrogation

He was lodged in Madurai Central Prison after the CB-CID completed its three-day interrogation at Dindigul on Friday evening. A Prison official said the CB-CID produced a medical fitness certificate for Anwardeen when he was handed over to the prison authorities.

A source close to Anwardeen told DT Next that prison authorities informed his family members around 10.30 pm that he had suddenly developed chest pain in his cell and that he was being taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. However, 20 minutes later, the family received a message that he had died before being brought to the hospital, the source claimed.

A Judicial Magistrate Court in Dindigul on August 5 permitted the CB-CID to take four persons, including Anwardeen, for interrogation.