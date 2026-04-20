What are the top headlines of today, April 20, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 7 headlines of the day (April 20, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Virudhunagar firecracker factory explosion: Death toll rises to 25
The death toll has climbed to 25 in the devastating explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Kattanarpatti near Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Monday.
2) US Navy seizure of Iranian ship casts doubt on fresh ceasefire talks in Pakistan
The US Navy's forcible seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ships threw doubt on an announcement from President Donald Trump that US negotiators will head to Pakistan on Monday for another round of talks with Iran.
3) AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari rally
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the AIADMK leadership has "surrendered" to the BJP due to "corruption".
4) Powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan, tsunami alert issued
A powerful earthquake struck off the northern Japanese coast, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert in the region.
5) Atiqa Mir zooms to P2 in Italy for highest finish by an Indian in World Series Karting history
Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir keeps scaling new heights and on this occasion, the 11-year-old recorded the highest-ever race finish by an Indian in her category at World Series Karting (WSK) with a stellar P2 in Race 1 here.
6) Bus rolls down hill in J-K’s Udhampur; 21 dead
A passenger bus rolled down a hillside in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, leaving 21 people dead and 29 others injured, officials said.
7) Madras High Court issues notice to Vijay, EC, IT dept over alleged Rs 100 crore discrepancy in poll affidavits
The Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to TVK chief Vijay, the Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department on a petition alleging discrepancies in the election affidavits filed by the actor for the upcoming Assembly elections.
8) TCS Nashik harassment case: Accused linked assaults to not wearing burqa, says woman engineer
Police have arrested the director of an NGO in Nagpur for allegedly molesting a female employee, harassing other women in his office and engaging in religious coercion, officials said on Monday.
9) Fire at Rajasthan refinery site day before inauguration by PM Modi
A fire broke out at the Pachpadra refinery in Rajasthan's Balotra district a day before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.
10) World Athletics' Integrity Unit designates India as country having "extremely high" risk of doping
India was on Monday designated as a country with an "extremely high" risk of doping by World Athletics after topping the list of doping offenders for the past two years, a development which will put the athletes under more stringent anti-doping stipulations.
11) Right-wing speaker booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Goa's patron saint
Goa Police have registered an FIR against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar over his alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the state, officials said on Monday.