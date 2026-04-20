Madras HC seeks response from Vijay, EC, I-T Dept over Rs 100 crore affidavit discrepancy

A Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadikari and Justice Arul Murugan directed the respondents to file their replies within a week. The court also permitted private notice to the parties.

The plea, filed by V Vignesh, contended that there were inconsistencies in the Form 26 affidavits submitted by Vijay for two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchy East — where he has filed nominations.

According to the petitioner, Vijay declared movable assets worth Rs 224 crore in his Tiruchy East affidavit, while the Perambur affidavit reflected assets of Rs 105 crore. The omission of over Rs 100 crore in the latter affidavit was termed a significant discrepancy.