Madras HC seeks response from Vijay, EC, I-T Dept over Rs 100 crore affidavit discrepancy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to TVK chief Vijay, the Election Commission of India and the Income Tax Department on a petition alleging discrepancies in the election affidavits filed by the actor for the upcoming Assembly elections.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadikari and Justice Arul Murugan directed the respondents to file their replies within a week. The court also permitted private notice to the parties.
The plea, filed by V Vignesh, contended that there were inconsistencies in the Form 26 affidavits submitted by Vijay for two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchy East — where he has filed nominations.
According to the petitioner, Vijay declared movable assets worth Rs 224 crore in his Tiruchy East affidavit, while the Perambur affidavit reflected assets of Rs 105 crore. The omission of over Rs 100 crore in the latter affidavit was termed a significant discrepancy.
Taking note of the submissions, the Bench orally observed that such a variation amounted to an “irregularity,” especially considering the scale of the difference. However, the court clarified that it had not expressed any final opinion on the merits of the case.
Earlier, Vijay failed to disclose a criminal case pending against him since 2025 in one of the affidavits, terming it a violation of election rules.
Vijay is contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchy East. He filed his nomination for the Perambur constituency on March 30, drawing widespread attention to his declared assets, annual income and high-value vehicles. However, the petitioner claimed that a crucial detail — the pending case against him — went largely unnoticed.