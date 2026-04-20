Nagpur NGO director held on charges of molesting woman, harassing employees

The accused, identified as Riyaz Fazil Qazi (48), a resident of Anant Nagar, ran an NGO named'Universal Multipurpose Society' at Jhingabai Takli in the city, where five to six young women were employed, an official from Mankapur police station said.

A 23-year-old woman employee in her police complaint alleged that on her birthday, the accused called her to his cabin and molested her.