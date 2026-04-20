Latest: US Navy seizure of Iranian ship casts doubt on fresh ceasefire talks in Pakistan

He said a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman “stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engineroom” and that US Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were “seeing what's on board!”

Iran's joint military command said Tehran will respond soon and called the US seizure an act of piracy.

The escalating standoff threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the two countries toward renewed fighting that has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, nearly 2,300 in Lebanon, 23 civilians and 15 soldiers in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also been killed.