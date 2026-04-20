Bus rolls down hill in J-K’s Udhampur; 21 dead

JAMMU: A passenger bus rolled down a hillside in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Monday, leaving 21 people dead and 29 others injured, officials said.
The bus crushed an auto-rickshaw before landing upside down on the road below. Officials said those travelling in the auto-rickshaw sustained injuries.
An Army convoy passing along the hilly stretch led the rescue operation after the driver of the private bus lost control while negotiating a blind curve near the hilltop Kagort village in the Ramnagar area around 10 am.
The bus was carrying 50 passengers, mostly those heading to their daily jobs, from Ramnagar to Udhampur.
The rescue operation proved extremely challenging as the vehicle had been reduced to a mangled heap of iron, with its top portion almost completely torn off.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident.
He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.
J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and those injured.
They also directed authorities concerned to provide immediate relief and necessary support to those affected.
“A bus en route from Ramnagar to Udhampur lost control while negotiating a hilly stretch, plunged down the slope, and crushed an auto-rickshaw upon landing upside down on the road below. Fifteen passengers were found dead at the scene, while four others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma told reporters at the site.
Officials said two more critically injured persons succumbed to their injuries at Udhampur District Hospital during treatment, raising the death toll to 21.
Sharma said the local residents extended significant help during the rescue.
Police teams, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, SHO Ramnagar, and other officers, reached the spot.
Army personnel also assisted, and a joint rescue operation was carried out.
The vehicle was later straightened using a hydraulic crane, the DIG said.
He said this is a very tragic incident, and “we stand in solidarity with the families who have lost their loved ones. Jammu and Kashmir Police stand with them in this hour of grief.”
Sharma said Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti are monitoring the situation over the phone.
An army soldier, who was leading a convoy from Udhampur to Ramnagar, said they swung into action immediately after noticing the civilian vehicle rolling down the hill.
“I was leading the convoy when the accident occurred on the way. The vehicle fell from a height of nearly 100 metres. We immediately secured the area and launched the rescue operation, thus saving many precious lives including those of men and women with great difficulty,” the soldier said.
In a post on X, the Lt Governor said, “Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.”
Sinha said he directed the district administration, police, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and health department to provide every possible assistance to those affected.
The chief minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
In a post on X, chief minister said, "The government stands firmly with the victims and their families in this hour of grief, and that all necessary assistance is being extended."
Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also expressed grief over the incident.
“Deeply saddened by the tragic Udhampur-Ramnagar bus accident. Condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” she said in a post on X.
Expressing grief over the incident, J-K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra urged authorities to immediately provide all possible relief, proper medical care, and necessary support to the affected families in this hour of immense pain.
Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Minga Sherpa following the accident, informing that arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured victims.
“Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur.
“The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured,” the minister said in a post on X.
Singh said he is in constant touch with the local administration as well as the BJP local workers team involved in the rescue operation.