Bus rolls down hill in J-K’s Udhampur; 21 dead

The bus crushed an auto-rickshaw before landing upside down on the road below. Officials said those travelling in the auto-rickshaw sustained injuries.

An Army convoy passing along the hilly stretch led the rescue operation after the driver of the private bus lost control while negotiating a blind curve near the hilltop Kagort village in the Ramnagar area around 10 am.

The bus was carrying 50 passengers, mostly those heading to their daily jobs, from Ramnagar to Udhampur.

The rescue operation proved extremely challenging as the vehicle had been reduced to a mangled heap of iron, with its top portion almost completely torn off.