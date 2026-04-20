Fire at Rajasthan refinery site day before inauguration by PM Modi

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the flames. No immediate reports of casualties were available, they said.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in the CDU (Crude Distillation Unit) section of the refinery on Monday.

Due to the high-profile inauguration programme on Tuesday, the fire led to some chaos within the refinery premises as emergency response teams rushed to contain the situation. The blaze has raised concerns over safety arrangements at the site.