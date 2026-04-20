Death toll rises to 25 in Virudhunagar firecracker factory explosion

The blast occurred on Sunday at the Vanaja Firecracker Factory, owned by Muthu Manickam of Govindanallur, which was operating with a valid Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) licence.

According to initial reports, more than 30 workers were present inside the facility at the time of the incident, engaged in routine firecracker production activities.

Officials said the explosion was triggered by friction during the manufacturing process, leading to a sudden ignition of explosive materials. The impact was so intense that at least four rooms of the factory were completely destroyed. The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to 10 kilometres away, underscoring the magnitude of the blast.