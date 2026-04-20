Right-wing speaker booked for 'objectionable' remarks against Goa's patron saint

The accused person "with deliberate intention, made highly objectionable and insensitive remarks against Goencho Saib, St Francis Xavier, during the public programme held on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti at Tilak Maidan, Kharewado," as per the FIR.

"The said remark was made with the intent to outrage the religious feeling of the Christian community by insulting Goencho Saib, St Francis Xavier, who is a respected religious figure for Christians in Goa," it said.

By such acts, the accused promoted enmity, hatred and disharmony among different communities on the grounds of religion, the FIR stated.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa has demanded Khattar's immediate arrest, condemning the statement as hurtful to religious sentiments and capable of disturbing communal harmony in Goa.

D'Costa said the Goa Police should immediately arrest Khattar for "insulting" Goencho Saib in the presence of Godinho and BJP MLAs.