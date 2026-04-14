What are the top headlines of today, April 14, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (April 14, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) West Asia conflict threatens to push 2.5 million people in India into poverty: UNDP report
The United Nations Development Programme, in a report titled ‘Military Escalation In The Middle East: Human Development Impacts Across Asia And The Pacific’ noted that the conflict is “widening human development pressures across Asia and the Pacific
2) Delimitation: Stalin warns of ''massive' agitation if TN harmed or if power of northern states rises
Reiterating his allegation that secrecy shrouds the proposed delimitation process, Stalin in a video message said that without consulting not just the DMK but any political party or any state, the BJP-led Centre was attempting to proceed unilaterall
3) US, Iran may meet again in Islamabad for second round of talks by next week: Report
The contacts are ongoing for the revival of stalled negotiations between the US and Iran, and talks may be held again before the end of the two-week ceasefire on April 21, The Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing highly placed sources
4) 48 hours to session, no bill in sight: Derek O'Brien on bills on women's reservation, delimitation
The legislative package is expected to include a Constitution amendment bill to modify provisions of the Act, alongside amendments to the Delimitation Act to enable redrawing of constituencies in line with the expanded House strength
5) T20 WC star Sanju Samson named ICC Men's Player of the Month for March
India opener Sanju Samson was, on Tuesday (April 14), named ICC Men's Player of the Month for March, capping a stellar run that saw him play a defining role in the team's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign.
6) Hezbollah official says group won't abide by any agreement from Lebanon-Israel talks in US
Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking member of Hezbollah's political council, spoke on the eve of the talks expected in Washington between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the US.
7) Bill on women quota seeks to increase Lok Sabha strength from 543 to up to 850
A bill to "operationalise" 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by increasing the strength of the lower house to up to 850 from the present 543 is set for introduction in Parliament on Thursday.
8) Rs 3,500 per quintal for paddy, Rs 4,500 per ton for sugarcane, assures TVK chief Vijay in Tirupur
TVK founder-president actor Vijay arrived in the textile hub of Tirupur on Tuesday (April 14) as part of his statewide campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections. Addressing a large gathering at Perumanallur junction, Vijay outlined a vision focused on weavers, MSMEs, farmers and government employees.
9) Noida workers’ protest: Over 300 held, seven FIRs registered; ‘syndicate’ angle under probe, says police
Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on Tuesday said that more than 300 individuals had been arrested and seven FIRs registered in connection with the workers' protest that turned violent in Noida.
10) UP govt announces interim hike in minimum wages across categories after Noida protest
The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1 retrospectively, officials said on Tuesday.
11) Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigns, Samrat Choudhary named successor
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is set to be the state's first CM of the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was elected the BJP legislature party leader on Tuesday.