TVK Tirupur meet HIGHLIGHTS | Vijay makes ‘whistle revolution’ pitch in textile hub

CHENNAI: TVK founder-president actor Vijay arrived in the textile hub of Tirupur on Tuesday (April 14) as part of his statewide campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections. Addressing a large gathering at Perumanallur junction, Vijay outlined a vision focused on weavers, MSMEs, farmers and government employees.
Rs 15,000 crore state guarantee fund to provide credit support and financial security to the weaving sector
Dedicated e-commerce brand to market Tirupur and Tamil Nadu handloom and powerloom products in international markets
Annual financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for families owning handlooms or powerlooms
1,500 units of free electricity for power looms
500 units of free electricity for handlooms
50 per cent subsidy on yarn and dyes to reduce production costs
Life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for weavers and monthly pension of Rs 3,000
Waiver of peak-hour electricity charges for MSMEs
100 per cent exemption from electricity tax for MSMEs for five years
Waiver of crop loans for farmers owning less than 5 acres
50 per cent waiver for crop loans of farmers owning more than 5 acres
Paddy procurement price fixed at Rs 3,500 per quintal
Sugarcane procurement price fixed at Rs 4,500 per tonne
Annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for farming families and crop protection assurance
Implementation of Old Pension Scheme to be considered
Services of temporary teachers with over five years experience to be regularised
Steps to curb bribery in promotions and ensure transparency in transfers
Monthly salary of police personnel to be raised to Rs 25,000 with additional Rs 1,000 allowance
Regulation of working hours and increase in laundry allowance to Rs 1,000
Dedicated welfare hospital for police personnel
Separate rest rooms and mobile toilet units for women police personnel
Reiterates that his main opponent is the DMK and criticises the ruling government
Calls for a ‘whistle revolution’ and urges people to vote for the whistle symbol
Seeks one chance from voters, saying he entered politics to serve the working class
The party’s comprehensive election manifesto is scheduled to be released on April 16, he said.