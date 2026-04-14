Politics

TVK Tirupur meet HIGHLIGHTS | Vijay makes ‘whistle revolution’ pitch in textile hub

Vijay outlined a vision focused on weavers, MSMEs, farmers and government employees
Vijay in Tirupur
Vijay in Tirupur
Updated on

CHENNAI: TVK founder-president actor Vijay arrived in the textile hub of Tirupur on Tuesday (April 14) as part of his statewide campaign for the 2026 Assembly elections. Addressing a large gathering at Perumanallur junction, Vijay outlined a vision focused on weavers, MSMEs, farmers and government employees.

Here are the key highlights from Vijay's speech:

  • Rs 15,000 crore state guarantee fund to provide credit support and financial security to the weaving sector

  • Dedicated e-commerce brand to market Tirupur and Tamil Nadu handloom and powerloom products in international markets

  • Annual financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for families owning handlooms or powerlooms

  • 1,500 units of free electricity for power looms

  • 500 units of free electricity for handlooms

  • 50 per cent subsidy on yarn and dyes to reduce production costs

  • Life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for weavers and monthly pension of Rs 3,000

  • Waiver of peak-hour electricity charges for MSMEs

  • 100 per cent exemption from electricity tax for MSMEs for five years

Farmers and labour measures

  • Waiver of crop loans for farmers owning less than 5 acres

  • 50 per cent waiver for crop loans of farmers owning more than 5 acres

  • Paddy procurement price fixed at Rs 3,500 per quintal

  • Sugarcane procurement price fixed at Rs 4,500 per tonne

  • Annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for farming families and crop protection assurance

Government employee and police welfare

  • Implementation of Old Pension Scheme to be considered

  • Services of temporary teachers with over five years experience to be regularised

  • Steps to curb bribery in promotions and ensure transparency in transfers

  • Monthly salary of police personnel to be raised to Rs 25,000 with additional Rs 1,000 allowance

  • Regulation of working hours and increase in laundry allowance to Rs 1,000

  • Dedicated welfare hospital for police personnel

  • Separate rest rooms and mobile toilet units for women police personnel

  • Reiterates that his main opponent is the DMK and criticises the ruling government

  • Calls for a ‘whistle revolution’ and urges people to vote for the whistle symbol

  • Seeks one chance from voters, saying he entered politics to serve the working class

  • The party’s comprehensive election manifesto is scheduled to be released on April 16, he said.

2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
TVK chief Vijay
TVK Tirupur

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